The Cyprus Rotary Peace Forum, organised successfully in Limassol on April 30, 2026 by the Rotary Clubs of Cyprus, made the case for a reunified island, enjoying the fruits of peaceful coexistence.

The event took place at the Panos Solomonides Foundation, drawing 230 participants, of whom 50 were Turkish Cypriots. It was held under the auspices of Limassol Mayor Yiannis Armeftis, with the support of the Limassol Chamber of Commerce.

Grounded in responsibility and realism, the Cyprus Rotary Peace Forum aimed to raise awareness and mobilise members of the island’s Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities towards reunification and peaceful coexistence.

As a non-political event, the Forum was held within the framework of Rotary International’s “Peace and Reconciliation” policy pillar, and its objective was to build a bridge for dialogue, hope and a shared vision for the future of our homeland.

The case for civil society’s role in a Cyprus solution

Dr Ioannis Kasoulides Mr Ozdil Nami

The Forum featured keynote presentations by distinguished speakers Dr Ioannis Kasoulides and Mr Ozdil Nami, as well as an insightful panel discussion between Professors C. Psaltis, M. Besim, A. Kapardis and Mr H. Muftazade, moderated by senior journalist Lefteris Adilinis.

Seated: Dr Ioannis Kasoulides (L), Mr Ozdil Nami (C), journalist Lefteris Adilinis (R). At podium: DG Peter Ashdjian District 2452 A panel discussion highlighted the role of civil society in the island’s reunification

The takeaways highlighted the benefits of a comprehensive solution to the Cyprus issue, emphasising the vital role that civil society in both communities can play in encouraging political leaders to pursue a fair and balanced settlement that addresses the concerns of all Cypriots.

The Forum was also marked by attendees’ active engagement, raising several questions in an atmosphere of mutual respect, openness and understanding.

Deputy District Governor Yiannos Pissourios

Deputy District Governor and organiser Yiannos Pissourios expressed enthusiasm at achieving the Forum’s objectives, while also sharing his hope the event offered a small step towards the island’s reunification.

About Cyprus Rotary

Cyprus Rotary has operated in Cyprus since 1905, consisting of 19 clubs islandwide with approximately 600 members. It is currently the only organisation that brings together Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots under the same entity. Its parent organisation is Rotary International, which conducts social work in various priority areas such as promoting peace, health, education and protecting the environment. Rotary’s greatest achievement to date is the near eradication of polio worldwide through the vaccination of 2 billion children since 1979, in cooperation with UNICEF and the World Health Organisation.