Akel won the most votes of any party among Cypriots who voted in the United Kingdom, taking 38.2 per cent of votes cast at the two polling stations set up in the country.

A total of 997 votes were cast, with Akel winning 381 of them, while Disy was the second most popular party among voters in the UK, taking 223 votes, 22.4 per cent of the total.

Despite a disappointing result at home, which saw the party fail to win a single seat, Volt proved the third most popular party among UK-based voters, taking 13.7 per cent of the vote – a proportion four times higher than their nationwide total. Among voters in the UK, they won 137 votes.

In fourth place among voters in the UK was Diko, with 6.4 per cent, while Alma placed in fifth, with 5.4 per cent, and Elam placed in sixth, with 3.9 per cent.

Dipa placed in seventh, with 3.3 per cent of the vote, while Direct Democracy Cyprus placed in eighth, with 2.3 per cent, and Edek, facing a chastening election night nationwide, placed in ninth among UK-based voters, winning just 1.6 per cent, or 16, of their votes.

Further down the list of parties, the Ecologists’ Movement also faced a tough night both overall and among UK voters, winning just 1.4 per cent of votes – 14 votes – among the latter, while Sikou Pano! won seven votes, the Democratic National Movement (DEK) and the Lacedaemonians won two votes each.

Independent candidate Ifigenia Katchie and the Green Party won a vote each.