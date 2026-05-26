Cyprus was the first European Union member state to activate the bloc’s new secure government satellite communications service, according to the head of the European Union Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA), in a development that highlights the island’s growing strategic role in Europe’s space and security architecture.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail on the sidelines of EU Space Days, EUSPA executive director Rodrigo da Costa revealed that Cyprus became the first country to make use of GovSatCom, the EU’s newly operational secure satellite communications capability for member states.

“We are very proud to say that Cyprus was the first country to use this capability,” he said adding that currently there are “five member states that have secure SatCom capabilities and those five member states have decided to make this available to all of the EU”.

GovSatCom, which began operating earlier this year, provides secure satellite communications to EU governments through a shared European network, designed for use in sensitive or critical situations where secure communications are required.

Da Costa declined to say how Cyprus used the capability.

“How Cyprus has used it, we don’t know. This is a matter of national sovereignty,” he said. “But Cyprus was number one.”

He added that the request came from the armed forces shortly after the service became operational in January, with Cyprus activating the capability around late February or early March.

“Certainly if it was requested by the government, it’s because it was necessary,” he said.

The revelation comes as Cyprus seeks to position itself as a growing regional player in technology, security and innovation, while also navigating an increasingly volatile eastern Mediterranean security environment.

Da Costa said Cyprus’ geographic position and existing infrastructure make it an important contributor to Europe’s space capabilities.

Beyond the new communications system, Cyprus already hosts critical European satellite infrastructure, including one of Europe’s Medium Earth Orbit Local User Terminal (MEOLUT) ground stations, which support Galileo-enabled search-and-rescue operations by receiving distress beacon signals and helping pinpoint emergency locations.

“We are here, very close to the so-called MEOLUT stations. These are fundamental stations for search and rescue related to Galileo,” he said.

Cyprus also plays a role in EGNOS, Europe’s satellite-based navigation augmentation system used to improve positioning accuracy, particularly for aviation.

But da Costa said the practical benefits of EU space systems extend well beyond defence and strategic infrastructure.

“Through space we are helping save lives,” he said, referring to the search-and-rescue demonstration held at the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Larnaca.

He said Cyprus already benefits from EU satellite systems in civil protection, emergency response and disaster management, with data from Galileo and Copernicus supporting authorities before, during and after crises.

“It is really through the entire life cycle of disaster management,” he said. “For example, having the right cartography can be fundamental. Then comes the emergency situation itself… if you have a flooding situation, where are the areas that are more at risk? If you have an earthquake, roads may be blocked, things may be inaccessible.”

He added that satellite-based emergency warning systems could become increasingly important as conventional communications infrastructure proves vulnerable during disasters.

“Today many member states communicate through SMS or text messages. Now we see that in many circumstances mobile communication stops working,” he said.

“Through satellites, we can establish direct communication and warn populations that there is danger coming.”

Asked what a small country such as Cyprus could do to strengthen its place in Europe’s growing space economy, da Costa pointed to sectors where the island already has a natural advantage.

“Cyprus is a maritime country, so everything that can link space and the sea,” he said.

“Cyprus is in an excellent position to be a key actor.”

He said shipping, maritime monitoring, logistics and related innovation sectors could offer opportunities for Cypriot companies and researchers.

“That sector can take benefit from space, and Cypriot companies, academia, researchers and innovators are in a privileged position.”

When asked if autonomy could be misunderstood by some countries, Da Costa rejected suggestions that Europe’s push for strategic autonomy in space signals retreat from international cooperation. “Autonomy and independence are not the same thing,” he said.

He said systems such as Galileo, Copernicus, GovSatCom and the future Iris² satellite constellation are designed to ensure Europe retains resilience if external systems become unavailable.

“Imagine a day without satellite navigation,” he said.

“Half of the apps you have installed on your mobile phone stop working, many machines in the field, agricultural tractors will stop working.”

But, he added, autonomy should not be mistaken for isolation.

“Strategic autonomy also means tools for collaboration.”