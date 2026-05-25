Unsettled weather will continue through the coming days, with isolated rain and thunderstorms forecast despite a gradual rise in temperatures.

According to the Met Office, the weather is expected to remain mostly clear overnight, although increased low cloud is forecast in some areas.

Local fog and mist may form later at night and during the early morning, mainly in Nicosia and Famagusta.

Temperatures overnight are expected to fall to around 14C in Nicosia, 16C in Limassol and 11C in Troodos.

On Tuesday, cloud cover is expected to increase during the afternoon, bringing isolated showers and possible thunderstorms, mainly in Nicosia and Troodos.

Temperatures are forecast to rise to 28C in Nicosia, around 26C in Limassol and Famagusta, 24C in Paphos and Kyrenia, and 18C in Troodos.

Winds are expected to remain light to moderate throughout the day.

Tuesday night is expected to remain mostly clear, with similar weather conditions continuing into the second half of the week.

The Met Office said increased cloud cover till Friday is likely to produce further isolated showers or thunderstorms, again mainly affecting Nicosia and Troodos.

Temperatures are expected to continue rising gradually over the coming days, reaching levels close to seasonal averages by the end of the week.

The latest forecast follows an unusually wet period for May, with rainfall figures this month already significantly above normal levels across parts of the island.

Weather conditions in recent weeks have brought repeated afternoon showers and unstable conditions, particularly in Troodos.