The President of the Republic, Nikos Christodoulides, has strongly condemned the recent missile and drone attacks against the United Arab Emirates, expressing Cyprus’ full support for the country and its leadership.

In a post on X, the President said he “strongly condemns” the attacks and conveyed his solidarity with Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the people of the UAE.

He stressed that Cyprus stands firmly alongside the UAE and its regional partners, underlining a shared commitment to de-escalation, full respect for international law, and the promotion of peace and stability.

President Christodoulides also highlighted the broader implications of regional instability, noting that the security of the Middle East is closely linked to the security of Europe.