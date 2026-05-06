A bag containing 0.96 grams of cannabis was found on the internal stairs of the Limassol district court, authorities said on Wednesday.
The substance was collected by the Ykan unit for scientific examination, while investigations are ongoing.
A bag containing 0.96 grams of cannabis was found on the internal stairs of the Limassol district court, authorities said on Wednesday.
The substance was collected by the Ykan unit for scientific examination, while investigations are ongoing.
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