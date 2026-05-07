Thursday’s weather is expected to be mostly clear across most of the island, with temperatures on the rise, though rain is expected to fall in parts during the afternoon, mostly in the mountains.

Temperatures will rise to 26 degrees Celsius inland, 22 degrees Celsius on the west coast, 24 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 14 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain mostly clear, with temperatures set to drop to 12 degrees Celsius inland, 14 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and seven degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Clear weather is expected on Friday and over the weekend, with temperatures set to continue to rise.