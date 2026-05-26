Customs officers seized large amounts of undeclared cash and cheques at the Ayios Dometios crossing point, the customs department said on Tuesday.

Customs officers carried out routine checks under the Green Line Regulation and stopped a rental vehicle driven by an Israeli citizen at Ayios Dometios.

Officers found €29,300 in cash in €100 and €200 banknotes, as well as 39 cheques from Israeli banks worth a total of 1,903,500 Israeli shekels, equivalent to around €569,000.

The driver said the money and cheques had been brought from Israel but had not been declared on arrival at Larnaca airport.

The money and cheques were confiscated.

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