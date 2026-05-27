The Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre announces the launch of its new PET/CT service, a significant technological upgrade that substantially enhances the level of care provided to oncology patients. The addition of the PET/CT system, the most advanced currently available in Cyprus, marks an important milestone for the Centre, enabling greater accuracy in the diagnosis, staging and monitoring of disease progression.

PET/CT is an advanced imaging scan that combines two technologies:

PET (Positron Emission Tomography), which records the metabolic activity of cells, identifying areas of increased metabolism, a feature associated with many forms of cancer.

CT (Computed Tomography), which provides detailed anatomical imaging of the body.

Together, these technologies provide a comprehensive picture that helps oncologists accurately identify areas affected by disease, assess response to treatment and design personalised treatment plans.

The new PET/CT service strengthens the mission of the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre to provide high-quality, comprehensive and modern oncology care to patients, with respect and scientific excellence.

General Manager of the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre, Panos Ergatoudes, hailed the milestone.

“The launch of the PET/CT scan at the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre represents an important development in the further enhancement of the care we provide to patients,” he stated. “Through access to advanced diagnostic technology, we strengthen the Centre’s ability to respond to the needs of patients and the medical community with speed, accuracy and responsibility. This is another step in our mission to provide comprehensive, high-quality and human-centred oncology care in Cyprus.”

The implementation of the new service was made possible by the significant contribution of an anonymous donor, which included the construction of the building housing the Cyclotron Unit and the purchase of the PET/CT system.

The Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre expresses its warmest thanks to the donor for his generous and meaningful contribution. His support demonstrates a high level of social responsibility and will have a meaningful, lasting impact on cancer care in Cyprus.