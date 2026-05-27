Three foreign nationals were injured on Wednesday during an immigration raid in Larnaca after they reportedly jumping from the balconies of an apartment complex to avoid arrest.

The operation took place at the Filanta apartment complex near the old port, where police and immigration officers were conducting inspections in search of suspected illegal immigrants.

According to initial information, the three men jumped from a second-floor balcony during the operation and fell to the street below.

Emergency services were called to the scene, where upon all three men were taken by ambulance to Larnaca general hospital.

Authorities had not released details regarding their condition by Wednesday afternoon.

Rescue crews and medical personnel assisted in transfering the injured men to hospital.

Police remain at the scene, while officers have cordoned off the area as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Filanta apartment complex has previously drawn the attention of local authorities, with reports indicating that the buildings had also been examined by the Larnaca district local government organisation (EOA) due to the fact they were considered potentially dangerous structures.

More to follow…