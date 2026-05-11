A total of one million flow reducers for showers and two million aerators for taps will be distributed to reduce water consumption, Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou announced on Monday.

“If everyone reduces water consumption by even 10 per cent, the overall result for Cyprus will be enormous,” Panayiotou said at a press conference held by energy company EKO, which will be funding their distribution.

In Cyprus, average water consumption per person per day stands at approximately 140 litres, ranking it higher than the European Union average of around 125 litres.

“This equipment contributes substantially to reducing water consumption, without any impact whatsoever on the quality of life of citizens,” Panayiotou said.

She also stressed the importance of desalination in tackling water scarcity, cautioning that these steps were still required despite a surge in overall water supplies in 2026.

“For a country like Cyprus, water security now passes through our ability to produce water in a stable and reliable manner,” she said.

The minister referred to the three additional desalination units put into place in Moni, Kissonerga and the Limassol port within the last two years, adding that a fourth will be operational in May.

She added that the deployment of additional mobile units is scheduled for 2026 or 2027, while existing units will be expanded in the meantime.

“To achieve permanent and long-term solutions, four new desalination units are simultaneously underway in eastern Limassol, Ayia Napa-Ayia Thekla, Polis Chrysochous and Dhekelia,” Panayiotou said.

To address water losses due to ageing infrastructure and increased maintenance needs, projects totalling €10.5 million were approved for local district governments (EOAs) in 2025, alongside an additional €1 million for communities with the aim of replacing outdated pipelines, reducing leaks and improving water supply network operation.

Panayiotou announced that a new website would be launched to provide residents with information about the current situation, as well as plans and progress on projects to tackle the issue to ensure “continuous information and enhanced transparency” on the matter.