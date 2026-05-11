The dead body of a man was found in Paphos on Monday morning, with police investigating whether it belongs to a person reported missing.

The police said a vehicle was spotted in the village of Pretori, Paphos, at around 7.30pm on Sunday.

The area was cordoned off and investigations began with a drone and thermal imaging.

Search operations resumed on Monday morning, when a police helicopter found a man’s body nearby.

Police conducting investigations to determine the deceased’s identity and cause of death.

An early assessment has ruled out criminal activity.