A total of 43 people were arrested and 37 deportation orders issued in coordinated operations against illegal residence in Cyprus over the past three days, the justice ministry said on Monday.

Police and the deputy ministry of immigration jointly conducted operations targeting illegal immigration, unlawful stay and related offences.

A total of 27 people were arrested during operations in Nicosia, Limassol and Paphos on Monday.

Of those, 17 are being deported to their countries of origin, while repatriation procedures are ongoing for the rest.

Over the weekend, authorities recorded 16 arrests, 21 deportations and 11 voluntary departures.

Police also said two cases involving the use of false travel documents were detected at Larnaca and Paphos airports.

Further removals are scheduled in the coming days. On Tuesday, authorities plan three deportations and 30 voluntary departures, including 16 Syrian nationals.

On Wednesday, Cyprus will take part in a joint return flight to Pakistan and Georgia, with 10 people due to be deported, including eight Georgian and two Pakistani nationals.

The ministry said daily targeted operations will continue, aimed at strengthening public safety and enforcing immigration policy.