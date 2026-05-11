Barcelona made winning the Spanish title look like a Sunday stroll down Las Ramblas but while they can relax, half of the clubs in La Liga are still sweating on surviving one of the tightest relegation scraps in recent times.

While bottom club Real Oviedo are all but down and out, Levante in 19th spot and 10th-placed Osasuna are separated by six points ahead of a round of crucial midweek fixtures.

Historically, the survival line in La Liga falls in the high 30s, with 40 points generally enough to stay up.

With three rounds of fixtures remaining this season, however, 40 points looks unlikely to be enough in what is the most intense relegation battle amongst Europe’s top leagues.

“We have to show we’re ready to be in the mud — this is what the relegation fight is about now, and only the teams that accept that will survive,” Elche manager Eder Sarabia said of the qualities needed to stay above the dreaded line.

The situation is complex. With two weeks of the season left, some teams are in the bizarre situation of being in the hunt for European qualification, but also not safe from relegation.

Three wins from their last five games have taken Levante to 36 points while Alaves, who sit just below the relegation trap door in 18th place, have 37.

Girona, who visit Conference League finalists Rayo Vallecano later on Monday, have 38 points with Elche, Real Mallorca and Espanyol all on 39. Seven-times Europa League winners Sevilla, who barely avoided the drop last season, have 40 points.

Valencia are in 12th place on 42, along with Rayo Vallecano and Osasuna — that trio are only three points behind seventh place which would earn a Conference League spot.

Sevilla have found some form in the nick of time with back-to-back home wins against Real Sociedad and Espanyol lifting them to 40 points and away from the bottom three.

But with a trip to third-placed Champions League qualifiers Villarreal on Wednesday, Sevilla are still nervously looking over their shoulders.

“We’re not safe with 40 points, we have to keep going and start to think about Villarreal,” coach Luis Garcia Plaza said after Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Espanyol with two late goals.

Things could become a little clearer this week but the relegation fight looks set to go to the wire and there are several classic ‘six pointers’ looming.

Mallorca have been transformed since Martin Demichelis replaced Jagoba Arrasate as manager in February and have lost only two of their last nine league games, but cannot relax yet.

After a trip to Getafe on Wednesday they face a crunch battle at in-form Levante.

“Every point counts,” said Mallorca’s Kosovo striker Vedat Muriqi, whose goal earned his side a point at home to Villarreal on Sunday. “This point could be worth a lot more if we get something out of Wednesday’s game too.

“These are two vital away matches. Everything will be decided there and hopefully we can get all six points and enjoy the last home game of the season.”