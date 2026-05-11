AC Milan’s season reached a new low on Sunday as a 3-2 home defeat by Atalanta left the seven-time European champions scrambling to secure Champions League qualification and piling pressure on manager Massimiliano Allegri.

Milandropped to fourth in Serie A behind Juventus, with in-form AS Roma sitting level on points to further complicate the race for the four Champions League spots with two games left.

Milan are facing an identity crisis. Having spent this campaign outside of European competition following last season’s eighth-place finish, they are now in danger of a second year without a seat at Europe’s top table.

The warning signs have been visible for months. Milan have collected only 25 points in the second half of the season, their lowest total at this stage in eight years, turning what once looked like an outside title challenge into a tense battle for the top four.

Though the scoreline was narrowed by two stoppage-time goals against Atalanta, the late rally did little to mask a listless offensive performance. Key players including Christian Pulisic, Santiago Gimenez and Rafael Leao have failed to deliver.

FOCUS ON FINALE

The primary concern for the Milan hierarchy is a growing disconnect between the midfield and defensive units. Allegri’s pragmatic tactical structure has struggled to contain more aggressive teams, with the manager accepting responsibility for his failings.

“When results are lacking, I am the first person responsible, as I am the coach. These players have always given their all, we mustn’t go looking for blame right now, but focus on how we achieved many victories this season and need to get two more,” Allegri said.

“There’s no point talking about what has happened so far, because we cannot change it,” Allegri added. “It is natural that nobody expected such a difficult moment. I thought there would be a dip during the course of an entire campaign.”

The veteran manager was clear that his primary aim was securing a return to the Champions League.

“I said repeatedly that the Champions League spot was not locked down, despite what everyone else claimed, because I knew we hadn’t had a dip yet. The dip has arrived, now we’ve got to finish it off,” Allegri added.

The squad’s poor form has triggered visible frustration among the supporters. Following vocal criticism directed at the ownership and CEO Giorgio Furlani, many fans left the stadium well before the final whistle against Atalanta.

Milan sporting director Igli Tare admitted the club could no longer hide, describing the fans’ protests as justified.

“Seeing the recent games, the right attention has been lacking. There’s no point denying it, we must all take our share of the responsibility,” he said.

With Italian media reporting that Allegri’s future depends on Champions League qualification, Milan’s last two games away to Genoa and home to Cagliari have assumed huge significance.