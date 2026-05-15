As part of the “Heart Safe Nicosia” campaign to enhance emergency response to cardiac arrests, two public defibrillators were installed on Stasikratous street and 28th October street in Engomi on Friday.

The municipality stated that quick access to a defibrillator is vital during sudden cardiac arrests, where every minute matters.

Nicosia mayor Charalambos Prountzos said the placement of defibrillators in busy areas is a direct investment in saving lives.

“The installation of defibrillators in central and high-traffic areas is an important investment in the protection of human life,” he said, adding that response time is critical in cardiac emergencies.

The municipality said the project is part of wider efforts to promote public health, safety and social solidarity

The initiative received support from the Rotary Club of Nicosia Lefkothea and the non-profit organisation Spiritus Invictus Foundation, which provided the equipment and access boxes.

The municipality said the project is part of wider efforts to promote public health, safety and social solidarity.

It added that Nicosia continues to support initiatives that make the city “safer, better prepared and more responsive to citizens’ needs”.