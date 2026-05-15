In Cyprus, nobody is ever out of reach.

Voice notes arrive in the queue at the bakery. Teenagers at café tables talk through TikTok. At traffic lights, we’re all checking WhatsApp.

Couples video-call each other across supermarket aisles: “Is this your shampoo?” “Does your mother like tahini?”. And right now, somewhere in Latsia, a parent is typing “lunch time” to a child who’s in the garden.

From politics to porn, most of us are now continuously online, across almost every part of daily life.

And it’s not just our youth. In most countries, there’s a gap between generations – younger people live online, older generations dip in and out, using social media more selectively.

According to the latest Eurostat data, 98.3 per cent of young people in Cyprus use social media – the highest rate anywhere in the EU, and well above the continental average of 89.3 per cent. Social media is a world they now exist within. All of the time.

But here, 86.5 per cent of the entire population is on social networks. Even yiayia scrolls Facebook, checking out recipes and smiling at family photos.

In short, Cyprus has one of the highest overall social media usage rates in Europe. Across all ages!

But why? What is it about our famously social island that’s pushed our lives onto a screen?

Well, for all our reputation as a warm, social, deeply communal island, modern Cyprus is not always an easy place in which to connect physically.

We live increasingly through cars. Most suburbs are now constructed around movement rather than gathering. Getting anywhere often involves traffic, parking, heat, planning, and expense.

Rising costs also play a part: the old ‘drop in whenever you like’ is a rarity; most of us are working two or three jobs just to survive. We simply don’t have the time for casual coffee.

And then there’s the climate. Sure, Cyprus has always been hot. But where previous generations adapted by living around the heat – gathering in the streets when evening cooled the air – we now have air conditioning. Why sweat outside when everything we need exists on a screen?

Of course, at the moment, it’s still May. The temperature is cool enough for an evening stroll, a nose round the neighbourhood, an in-person chat.

And this weekend, the weather will be wonderful…

In Nicosia, Friday starts with a cooling breeze before temperatures rise to 30°C by Sunday – and real-feel temperatures pushing into the low 30s.

Along the coast, Limassol is holding steady at 26 to 27°C, while Larnaca and Paphos go from rain on Friday to a warm, bright weekend with temperatures between 25 and 28 degrees.

Ayia Napa holds steady around 26°C for the next few days – perfect beach weather for our northern European tourists. And Troodos, after a cooler Friday, heads into a weekend of pleasant 18-degree temperatures.

If there were ever a time of year to get out and about, this is it.

And yes, of course it’s easier to sit at home and text. But the weather is gorgeous, the roads are not yet overrun with tourists, and you Really Need a Break from the non-stop work.

This weekend, step outside and do as your ancestors did: meet, chat, wander. And enjoy Cyprus!

WEEKEND WEATHER TIPS

• Make the most of the evenings

Warm nights and cooler breezes are perfect for getting outdoors.

• Don’t trust the May sun

UV levels remain extremely high across the island.

• Friday will feel windy

Especially inland and on the coast – secure anything lightweight.

• Beach weather is back

Ayia Napa, Limassol, and Larnaca all stay warm and bright this weekend.

• Troodos is ideal for walking

Cooler mountain air and pleasant temperatures make it perfect for escaping the heat.