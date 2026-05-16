Customs officers have seized 200 litres of diesel found in the fuel tank of a truck during a routine inspection at the Ayios Dhometios crossing point.

Officers stated that the fuel was discovered during a check on a commercial vehicle entering the government-controlled areas from the north.

According to the department, “200 litres of diesel were found in the fuel tank”, and the Greek Cypriot driver “admitted to having filled” the tank at a petrol station in the north.

Customs officers proceeded to seize both the fuel and the vehicle.

The department said the case was later settled out of court, with the driver agreeing to pay €800, after which the vehicle was returned.

The customs department reiterated that it is “expressly prohibited” for professional drivers and owners of trucks and other commercial vehicles to refuel or transport additional fuel from the north.

It also reminded drivers that transporting extra fuel containers beyond the vehicle tank capacity is prohibited under relevant European rules on occasional transport, adding that enforcement checks continue at the crossing points.