The international Blue Flag programme has awarded Cyprus 56 Blue Flags for 2026, down from 64 beaches in the previous year.

Speaking to Alphanews, president of the national Blue Flag organisation and general secretary of the Cyprus Marine Environment Protection Association (Cymepa), Michalis Ierides said said the decline was due to municipalities in Amathus and Limassol deciding not to submit applications following multiple reports of pollution during last summer’s bathing season.

In addition to the 56 Blue Flag beaches, two marinas also received certification.

The Blue Flag award is a widely recognised, annual and voluntary eco-label awarded to beaches, marinas and tourism operators that meet strict criteria, including accessibility, To achieve Blue Flag status, applicants must prove excellent water quality and provide clean facilities, including recycling and waste bins, qualified lifeguards, emergency plans and accessible environmental and water-quality information.

“Central to the ideals of the Blue Flag programme is the aim of connecting the public with their surroundings and encouraging them to learn more about their environment,” the blue flag organisation writes on its website.

In 2025, Cyprus had been awarded a total of 66 Blue Flags – 64 for beaches and two for marinas.

Most of this year’s Blue Flag sites were awarded to the municipality of Paralimni–Deryneia, which received 18 flags, followed by Ayia Napa with 16, Amathus with nine, Paphos with six beaches, Hierokipia with three, Larnaca with three, and Akamas with two.

Community councils in Oroklini, Zygi, Pentakomo, Parekklisia, Episkopi, Pissouri and Lemba, along with the marinas of Limassol and Ayia Napa, received one Blue Flag each.

A detailed list of this year’s awarded locations has yet to be published.