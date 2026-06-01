Single-parent households with children stood at 10.2 per cent in Cyprus in 2025, according to data published on Monday by Eurostat to mark Global Day of Parents – observed annually on June 1.

Across the European Union, there were approximately 6.1 million single-parent families in 2025, representing 12.9 per cent of all households with children, the report showed.

The figures highlight significant variation between member states.

Estonia recorded the highest proportion of single-parent households with children at 40.6 per cent, followed by Lithuania at 32.7 per cent and Latvia at 28.5 per cent.

At the other end of the scale, the lowest rates were recorded in Slovakia (3.1 per cent), Greece (3.8 per cent) and Slovenia (4.0 per cent).

EU-wide, most single-parent households had one child (60.1 per cent), while 30.9 per cent had two children and 9 per cent had three or more.

Eurostat also noted that single-parent households were predominantly headed by women.

Around five million households, or 81.6 per cent of all single-parent families with children, were led by women, while men accounted for 18.4 per cent per cent.

Established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012, the Global Day of Parents honours all parents worldwide.

For 2026, Unicef will launch the Global Day of Parents under the theme ‘Together for Parents.’

The event will debut the agency’s ‘Becoming a Parent’ video and underscore the time and support caregivers need to give children a strong start in life.

The video features caregivers from around the world sharing the emotional side of their parenting journeys.