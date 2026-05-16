A 56-year-old man was remanded on Saturday for attempting to transport four third-country nationals from the buffer zone into the government-controlled areas and crashing into a police patrol vehicle while attempting to flee.

Police said the incident occurred at around 8.50pm on Friday when members of the mobile action unit (MMAD), conducting patrols in Lympia and Athienou, noticed a vehicle travelling from the buffer zone towards the government-controlled areas.

According to police, the driver failed to stop when signalled for inspection and continued driving before officers intercepted the vehicle near Alambra.

Authorities said the suspect then attempted to flee again and “crashed his vehicle into a police car” before being apprehended at the scene.

During a subsequent search, officers found four passengers inside the vehicle, identified as two women aged 32 and 29 and two minors aged 10 and 16, all described as third-country nationals.

Police said the suspect allegedly admitted he was transporting the four individuals from the north to the government-controlled areas.

The man was arrested for offences related to the alleged facilitation of illegal entry, transit and residence of third-country nationals.

He appeared before the Nicosia district court on Saturday, which issued a six-day remand order to assist ongoing investigations.

The two women and the two minors were transferred to the reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia.

The case remains under investigation.