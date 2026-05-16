Supporters of suspended former Paphos bishop Tychikos gathered outside the archbishop’s palace in old Nicosia on Saturday, calling on the Holy Synod to reverse its decisions against the cleric and allow his return to church duties.

Protesters assembled carrying banners, religious icons and signs expressing solidarity with the former bishop, while chanting slogans in support of his reinstatement.

Several demonstrators accused church authorities of acting unfairly and urged the synod to “withdraw its decision” regarding his suspension.

The protest followed renewed tensions surrounding Tychikos after an incident at St Paul’s church in Paphos, where he was prevented from participating in a liturgy by the officiating priest, who cited the synod’s suspension order.

Through his lawyer, Tychikos recently asked the church to retract its decisions concerning his case or alternatively seek annulment through the Supreme Court.

He maintains that restrictions placed on suspended clerics apply only to leading liturgy and not to attending services or commemorations.

Tychikos has also alleged he was “violently” removed from the church during the Paphos incident.

The matter remains under police investigation following complaints made by both sides.

Outside the archbishop’s palace, supporters described the former bishop as “unjustly targeted” and called for what one protester described as “a fair and canonical process”.

Others urged church leaders to prioritise unity within the faithful.

Archbishop George has stated publicly that the synod examined the matter repeatedly and that its decisions were ratified twice by the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

“I do not think there is any more room for this situation to continue,” he said earlier this week.

Tychikos was removed from the Paphos bishopric during an emergency synod session in May last year following disputes with Archbishop George over matters relating to church protocol and administration.

The church is expected to proceed with the election of a new bishop of Paphos later this month following synod meetings scheduled between May 18 and 20.