Red, juicy strawberries are the star of the show at this annual village festival. At the end the month, Deryneia proudly presents the 15th edition of its Strawberry Festival and showcase why it deserves to be called the ‘strawberry capital of Cyprus’.

On May 29, the festival returns, bringing live entertainment, strawberry cake competitions, strawberry liquor, sweets, candles, themed crafts, fruit-shaped balloons and everything else imaginable. What is even more exciting is that the festival will give out free strawberries to visitors during three time slots so mark your calendars.

Get Deryneia strawberries between 5pm and 6pm, 7pm to 8pm and at 9pm until the last strawberry box is taken. While the full festival programme has not been announced yet, big plans are expected from the organisers. Headlining the live music front last year was Greek pop star Peggy Zena.

Also featured in the festival every year are local fruit farmers, craft stalls and art workshops, entertainment for children and delicious treats that celebrate the summer fruit.

15th Deryneia Strawberry Festival

Annual festival with strawberry stalls, food, live music and more. May 29. Anagennisis stadium, Derynia. 5pm onwards. Tel: 23-811000. [email protected]