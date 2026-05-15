The government will be accepting proposals for the third energy efficiency plan for homes in September, with a budget of €20 million, the energy ministry announced on Friday.

Energy Minister Michael Damianos said the new Save-Upgrade Houses tender will bring the amount allocated through Thalia programme to €85 million.

Speaking at a press conference, Damianos said that problems had arisen during the previous tender, during the examination of applications, due to the large number of applications for payments, which lead to delays.

The process, he assured, has been remedied and this time around the examination of applications will be faster and more efficient.

Ministry officials explained that this year low-risk applications could be passed without on-site checks, which would contribute to expediting the process.

Damianos said the plan provided financial support with a maximum of €32,000 per house, depending on the type of investment.

Eligible investments were thermal insulation, window frames, shading systems, heating and cooling systems, solar water heating systems, photovoltaics and specialised services.

The minister said emphasis was being given to vulnerable and mountain area households, and refugee settlements, with their funding increased by 20 per cent.

The plan is for individuals who wish to upgrade existing homes built before January 1, 2008.

Preconditions include having an existing electricity account with a residential tariff.

Damianos said funding for energy upgrades for houses was not just an environmental option, but contributed to meeting national and European goals for the reduction of emissions.

He added that it also had a social aspect, with beneficiaries having the opportunity to reduce their energy cost, improve their living conditions and participate actively in green transition.

Interested individuals can contact the specialists for a home visit and possible immediate investment.

Details can be found at www.meci.gov.cy/sit or the 17107 helpline.