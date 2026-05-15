Reports on Friday affirm that Turkey is preparing legislation that would grant President Recep Tayyip Erdogan authority to declare an exclusive economic zone (EEZ) extending up to 200 nautical miles from the Anatolian coast, including in areas of the Levant disputed by both Cyprus and Greece.

According to Bloomberg, the draft bill being prepared by Erdogan’s ruling AKP party would authorise the Turkish president to determine maritime zones related to fishing, drilling, mining and marine parks.

The report said the move is intended to reinforce Ankara’s position regarding maritime claims in the Eastern Mediterranean, where Cyprus and Greece have asserted rights over offshore energy resources.

Under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, coastal states may establish exclusive economic zones extending up to 200 nautical miles from their shores.

Turkey has not ratified the convention and disputes the position of Greece regarding the effect of islands on maritime boundaries.

Ankara also argues that Cyprus’ rights are limited to territorial waters extending up to 12 nautical miles.

The north also claims rights over energy resources off the southern coast.

The US has previously urged Greece and Turkey to maintain dialogue over energy exploration disputes, while the EU has threatened sanctions against Turkey over drilling activity in contested waters following objections from Cyprus and Greece.

TRT Haber additionally reported that Ankara is developing a naval version of the TAI Hurjet aircraft capable of operating from naval platforms and ships with short take-off and landing capabilities.