Following the opening of True Heart Café, the conversations it sparked across Cyprus continue to resonate far beyond the café’s walls. More than a new business launch, the country’s first registered social enterprise has become a powerful reminder of what can happen when vision, inclusion and social responsibility come together with purpose.

The official inauguration of the café, held under the auspices of President Nikos Christodoulides, brought together Deputy Minister of Social Welfare Clea Papaellina, current and former government officials, institutional representatives, partners, supporters and members of the wider community, highlighting the collective importance of the initiative and the strong support behind its mission.

For the Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation, supporting True Heart Café was never simply about funding a project. It was about investing in people, dignity and long-term social change.

Located in the centre of Nicosia, True Heart Café was created to provide meaningful employment and training opportunities for young people on the autism spectrum, while challenging long-standing perceptions around disability, employability and inclusion in Cyprus. Today, 18 individuals with support needs form part of the café’s team, while five people with autism are also shareholders in the business itself, an unprecedented milestone for the country.

The initiative reflects a growing belief that organisations and institutions have both the ability and the responsibility to contribute actively to the communities in which they operate.

“This café is more than a business. It is a place of opportunity, inclusion, independence and human potential,” said Andrey Dashin, founder of the Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation. “It reflects a future where young adults with autism are recognised for their abilities, talents and the value they bring to our communities. Meaningful inclusion happens when people are given the space, trust and opportunity to participate, contribute and thrive with dignity.”

Mr Dashin also congratulated Ellen and the entire team behind the initiative for their vision, determination and commitment in turning the social enterprise into reality, describing True Heart Café as “a lasting symbol of possibility, belonging and progress.”

The support of the Andrey & Julia Dashin Foundation forms part of a broader commitment to initiatives that create measurable and lasting social impact in Cyprus, particularly in areas linked to inclusion, education and community empowerment.

As Cyprus’s first social enterprise begins its journey, True Heart Café reflects a philosophy long championed by the Andrey & Julia Dashin Foundation: that real social progress is created when communities invest in people, create opportunities and contribute meaningfully to the society around them. Because inclusion is not charity, it is empowerment, dignity and the foundation of a stronger society for everyone.

At a time when societies worldwide are rethinking the role of organisations in social progress, projects such as True Heart Café demonstrate how partnerships among civil society, the private sector and government can drive meaningful transformation.

The initiative, developed by Voice for Autism in collaboration with public authorities and private sector partners, has already been described as a milestone for social entrepreneurship in Cyprus and a model that could inspire similar projects in the future.

About The Andrey and Julia Dashin’s Foundation:The Andrey & Julia Dashin Foundation is a non-governmental, non-profit organization established in 2014 by Andrey and Julia Dashin to support vulnerable communities and drive positive change across Cyprus. Guided by four core pillars — social welfare, healthcare, education, and environmental stewardship — the Foundation is committed to creating lasting social impact by promoting community development, social inclusion, and equal opportunities for all. While its initiatives span a wide range of causes, with a particular focus on supporting children, the Foundation has funded and implemented numerous charitable initiatives across the island. Through strategic partnerships, meaningful collaborations, and active engagement, the Andrey & Julia Dashin Foundation aims to address pressing societal challenges and improve the quality of life in Cyprus.