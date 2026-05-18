Cyprus-headquartered gaming company Strikerz Inc. is preparing the global rollout of UFL Mobile in the second half of 2026, as the football title looks to carve out its own space in a competitive market dominated by established names such as FC Mobile and eFootball.

Founded in 2016, Strikerz Inc. operates internationally through several regional offices and has a global team of more than 400 employees. The company, whose headquarters are located in Cyprus, is best known as the force behind UFL, a free-to-play football video game built around skill-first gameplay, community feedback and long-term development.

UFL is already available on PlayStation5, PlayStation5 Pro, Xbox Series X|S and PC, with optional cross-play across those platforms. The game is localised into 14 languages and has attracted significant attention through football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who is a shareholder, as well as ambassadors including Federico Valverde and Raphinha.

Its football ecosystem also includes partnerships with brands such as adidas, Joma, Kappa and Umbro, alongside collaborations with clubs including Aris Limassol FC, Hashtag United FC, FC Porto and Sporting CP.

In an interview conducted by Shubhrajit Goswami for SportsDunia, Strikerz Inc. CEO Eugene Nashilov discussed the company’s plans for UFL Mobile, its esports ambitions, and why mobile, console and PC experiences will not be merged for now.

Nashilov said UFL Mobile is not being developed as a simple copy of what already exists in the mobile football gaming market, despite his respect for the major titles that have helped shape the genre.

Instead, he said the company wants to offer a high-quality football experience with fluid movement, realistic graphics and a live ecosystem that can evolve with players over time.

“Technology is only one part of it, though. UFL Mobile also has its own core gameplay and meta features that are meant to feel fresh within the football games market,” Nashilov said.

“Our confidence comes from the fact that we are building not just a launch product, but a live football ecosystem, in line with UFL’s global philosophy of community-centric focus, constant updates for core & meta experiences, and a long-term commitment behind it,” he added.

At the same time, Strikerz Inc. is also looking at esports as a natural part of UFL Mobile’s future, although Nashilov made clear that this would have to be earned gradually rather than forced from the beginning.

He said the game must first feel competitive, fair, enjoyable and responsive for players, with esports then becoming a natural extension of that foundation.

However, cross-play between mobile, console and PC is not currently part of Strikerz Inc.’s plans, as the company sees mobile gaming as a separate experience with its own habits and expectations.

“At the moment, we are not planning to merge the experiences between console, PC, and mobile,” Nashilov said.

“We believe players behave differently on mobile compared to when they play at home on PC or console. The session length is different, the controls are different, and even the mood is different,” he continued.

“Both experiences deserve equal respect. So our goal is to make UFL Mobile feel like a proper UFL experience, but the one designed for mobile players first,” he added.

UFL Mobile currently includes three game modes, covering both PvP and PvE options, allowing players to build and test their teams.

Asked what could surprise experienced football gamers, Nashilov pointed to the game’s feeling of movement, ball control, transitions and overall rhythm.

“For me personally, that ‘feel’ is the key,” he said.

“When you take the phone, play one match, and immediately want to play one more, that is the moment we are working for,” Nashilov added.

Looking ahead, he said players should expect regular gameplay updates, new modes, bug fixes, optimisation work and future brand collaborations. The roadmap, he explained, will be shaped by feedback and data after launch, underlining the company’s community-focused approach.

One of the features he personally wants to see in the game is co-op play, which he said could become a powerful addition for football fans.

“I would say co-op play. I personally love the idea of grinding and winning together with friends,” Nashilov said.

“Not just playing against people, but building something together, sharing progress, and being rewarded equally for collaborative play,” he added.

“Co-op is something we want to bring across UFL platforms, and I think it can be a very powerful feature for football fans,” he said.

“It is not something you add lightly, because it needs to feel good and polished, but I am really looking forward to integrating it,” Nashilov added.

Meanwhile, UFL Mobile has already soft-launched in India and Indonesia, giving the company an early test base before its wider release.

Its regional versions have already surpassed 500,000 downloads and received positive reviews across both app stores.

Meanwhile, Strikerz Inc. has also announced the next major milestone for UFL on mobile, with a worldwide soft launch set for May 22.

The company said the mobile version is entering the next stage of its development, describing the move as “a huge moment” for its team.

“The mobile version is not a direct copy of its console and PC counterparts, it’s built with its own approach and design philosophy,” the company said.

“But one thing remains the same, our goal is to bring a true AAA football experience to mobile devices,” it added.