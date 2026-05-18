The Association of Cyprus Banks (ACB) announced on Monday that Cyprus will host the official meetings of the European Banking Federation (EBF) this week, placing the island at the centre of key developments in the European banking sector.

The meetings will take place in Limassol, bringing together senior banking executives and European financial leaders for a series of high-level institutional discussions.

According to the association, the programme includes two major strategic sessions that “will shape the direction of the European banking industry”.

The first is the executive committee meeting, scheduled for May 21, 2026, which comprises the general directors of banking associations from across Europe.

This will be followed by the board of directors meeting on May 22, 2026, the federation’s highest decision-making body, made up of the chairpersons of national banking associations.

The gatherings are expected to attract top officials and senior figures from the European financial sector, with arrivals beginning from May 20, 2026.

The ACB has taken full responsibility for the organisation of the event, including the design of the programme, as well as the hosting, reception and transportation of participants.

Beyond the formal agenda, a significant number of delegates are expected to extend their stay over the weekend, offering an opportunity to experience Cypriot hospitality and the country’s environment and climate.

The association said “the choice of Cyprus as host reflects its growing role in European banking affairs, as well as its ability to support major international events”.

It added that “hosting the meetings further strengthens the country’s position as a reliable financial and conference hub within the region”.