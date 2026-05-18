Travel patterns shift as bookings move last minute

Association of Cyprus Travel and Tourism Agents (ACTTA) president Charis Papacharalambous on Monday outlined a cautious outlook for the island’s tourism sector, warning of continued pressures but expressing hope that declines in arrivals will gradually ease as the year progresses.

Earlier today, the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat) reported a sharp 27.6 per cent year-on-year decline in tourist arrivals for April 2026, highlighting the deepening impact of the war in Iran on the island’s tourism sector.

This drop brought arrivals down to 303,031 for the month, contributing to a broader 17.9 per cent decline for the first four months of the year compared to the same period in 2025.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), Papacharalambous said the association remains in constant contact with its partners abroad, working to promote Cyprus through offers and new travel programmes.

“We continuously promote anything that can attract tourism and send positive messages abroad,” he said, referring to ongoing efforts to support demand.

Moreover, he indicated that, provided there are no further negative developments, the rate of decline in tourist arrivals compared with last year is expected to shrink over time.

“As the months go by, the decrease in arrivals will be reduced compared with the corresponding months last year,” he said.

Looking further ahead, Papacharalambous expressed cautious optimism that the situation could stabilise towards the latter part of the year.

“By September to October, the decrease in arrivals could be around 5 per cent to 7 per cent,” he said.

He added that the overall annual decline is expected to settle between 10 per cent and 15 per cent.

Papacharalambous attributed the current downturn to a combination of adverse factors affecting the tourism sector, particularly in Cyprus.

“There is currently a cocktail of factors, all working against tourism, especially for Cyprus,” he said.

Among these, he highlighted growing uncertainty among travellers, which has altered booking behaviour significantly.

“There is general concern among people about travelling, which is why we are seeing a strong shift towards last-minute bookings, and this is how the year will play out,” he said.

Papacharalambous also pointed to a reduction in available airline seats to Cyprus, which, combined with softer demand, is influencing ticket prices.

He explained that higher fuel costs and broader geopolitical uncertainty are key contributors to the current situation, particularly in relation to the United Kingdom, Cyprus’ largest tourism market.

In addition, he noted a broader trend across Europe, where bookings have recently declined and some travellers are opting for domestic tourism instead.

Despite these challenges in inbound tourism, Papacharalambous said outbound travel by Cypriot residents remains relatively resilient.

“Despite the increase in airfares, it appears that Cypriots will still travel,” he stated.