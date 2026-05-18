European University Cyprus (EUC) honours and highlights the academic advancement and achievements of its faculty members through the institution of Inaugural Lectures. This distinguished and highly symbolic academic tradition offers members of the University community the opportunity to present their scientific, research, educational and social contributions to the wider public, as well as their role in advancing knowledge, innovation, teaching and service to society.

In this context, European University Cyprus announces the Inaugural Lecture of Professor Simona Mihai-Yiannaki, Chairperson of the Department of Accounting, Economics and Finance at the School of Business Administration, titled: “Smart Financial Markets: AI & ETFs: A Vision for the Next Decade”

The event will take place on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at 6pm, at Auditorium Beta on the EUC campus.

The lecture will examine the transformation of global financial markets via the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the growing importance of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). It will highlight emerging trends shaping the international investment landscape and explore the outlook for the next decade.

Following the lecture, a reception will be held thereafter. Admission to the event is free and open to all.

About Professor Simona Mihai-Yiannaki

Professor Simona Mihai-Yiannaki is an internationally recognised academic in the field of finance. Her research focuses on contemporary issues in financial science, including investments and portfolio management, capital markets, corporate governance, risk management, financial technology (FinTech), mergers and acquisitions, as well as entrepreneurship and innovation.

The event is addressed to students, academics, finance professionals and all those interested in emerging technologies and the future of financial markets.