Holiday bookings for the upcoming summer season have so far fallen by 25 per cent, director general of the Cyprus hoteliers association, Christos Angelides, said on Monday.

“The level of reservations is increasing at a very slow pace for a sense of well-being to be created and for the cancellation scenario of the last two months to be reversed for the rest of the summer. This worries us. We are monitoring it closely,” he said.

According to Angelides, hotel occupancy rates for the summer currently range between 40 and 50 per cent, compared with nearly 75 per cent during the same period last year.

“Our responsibility is to manage this as an industry and as a state. Many thousands of families depend on tourism, as do thousands of professionals. We must protect jobs,” he said.

Angelides noted that at the end of July 2025, hotel occupancy rates stood at 95 per cent, but current demand does “not justify further optimism”.

“We are talking about significant figures, with a substantial loss in revenue,” he said.

He added that rising kerosene prices are prompting airlines to reassess which destinations they prioritise, warning that Cyprus may not be among them, with several airlines already reducing their schedules.

“A plane from northern Europe or the United Kingdom can only fly to Cyprus once a day, while to competing destinations, such as Spain, it can fly up to three times a day, if there is demand. Of course, if there are flights, demand will follow,” he said.

When asked how many of the hotel units had started operating, Angelides said that most of them should have started by now, however he added that this would be known for certain once they paid salaries and insurance to enter the government subsidy programme [valid until the end of April] on May 9.

“We have already requested an extension of the plan for May and June,” he said, emphasising that the extension of the plan was vital for hotels in need of it to avoid job losses and that a response from the government was expected within the coming days.

Angelides emphasised that Cyprus’ “good name and reputation” should not be damaged in any way and said that the sector would patiently await further outcomes.

“We are studying the situation and continuing our actions and activities,” he concluded.