Are journalists above criticism? Our government and political parties seem to think so as their reaction last week to the criticism of television journalist, Stella Savva, by Alma candidate Irene Charalambides showed.

Savva was the host of an election show in which the Diko leader Nicolas Papadopoulos and leader of fledgeling party Alma, Odysseus Michaelides were the guests and was later accused by the former Akel deputy of being biased in a post on ‘X’. She had also been accused of bias by an annoyed Michaelides during the show.

In her post, Charalambides implied that Savva’s “professional ethics, standard, knowledge and control” were not at an acceptable level. It was harsh criticism, but she was entitled to make it, in a free and open society, in which nobody – not even television presenters – are above criticism. The reaction we witnessed subsequently indicated that our government and several political parties do not agree with this view. Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis set the tone when asked about the matter, by saying “for us, respect of the other view, of criticism and of journalists is obvious.”

He added: “Respect for freedom of the press, for the independence of journalists should not be repeated as a rhetorical position. It is the foundation of democracy.”

Letymbiotis, was restrained compared to the over-the-top reaction of some political parties. Diko said the attack on Savva “with condescending and offensive comments was unacceptable” and demanded that Charalambides apologised. Disy was terrified by the “toxicity, tensions, dirt-throwing and accusations” that touched everything in the country. The “intimidation of journalists, however, “goes beyond every bound”. Journalism “must not be terrorised” advised Edek.

It is ironic that our political establishment, while paying lip service to freedom of speech wants to deprive a parliamentary candidate of this right which, as Letymbiotis said, is the foundation of our democracy. Is there some law we are unaware of that places journalists above criticism? It would be outrageous if there were. Surely, journalists, who criticise, challenge, question, accuse people, decisions and actions as part of their job cannot be treated as untouchables. They can be the targets of insults and criticism just like everyone else who take part in public life and expresses views publicly.

It is absurd to suggest that journalists cannot be criticised for the way they do their job, as if they are the perfect professionals who never put a foot wrong, religiously follow the profession’s ethics and are indisputably wise. Charalambides had every right to express misgivings about the way a TV presenter was doing her job, just as any journalist can question a politician’s decision or motives.

This is how democracy works and we are surprised our government and parties cannot see this.