Tuesday’s weather is expected to be mostly sunny across most of the island, with sparse cloud cover in parts.

Temperatures are set to rise to 30 degrees Celsius inland, 27 degrees Celsius on the south and east coasts, 25 degrees Celsius on the west and north coasts, and 23 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, more clouds will gather, with temperatures set to drop to 16 degrees Celsius inland, 17 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 10 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

More cloud cover is expected through the remainder of the week, with isolated rain and even the odd thunderstorm possible in the mountains and in the east of the island on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Temperatures are expected to drop significantly on Wednesday before beginning to rise again on Friday.