A single Joker ticket landed its holder the jackpot, paying out a whopping €11.6 million – the second largest winnings ever recorded in Cyprus.

The winning ticket was the only one to place in the first category (5+1), making its holder the sole winner of the multi-million-euro jackpot.

The winning numbers drawn were 40, 36, 5, 32, 33, with Joker the number 8.

Plus, the lucky punter had bet the minimum on the ticket – just €6. The minimum bet for each of the six numbers is €1.

Out of the €11.6 million, the winner will get taxed about €2.3 million.

Lottery officials said the ticket was submitted at a local betting agency in Pano Deftera, Nicosia district. The identity of the winner has not been made public.

According to Sotiris Mesaritis, director of OPAP Cyprus, the €11.6 million is the second biggest amount ever won in Cyprus; the biggest payout had taken place back in 2017, coming to €16.7 million.

Mesaritis said the winner can visit the offices of the betting company directly to make his or her claim. They don’t need to visit the outlet where they placed the bet.

To collect, the winner must present a valid identity card and their bank IBAN number.

By the same afternoon, the funds would get transferred into the winner’s bank account.

The draw was the 3,067th Joker game, operated under Allwyn and OPAP, which holds regular draws every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday at 10 p.m.

The jackpot for the next draw on Tuesday May 19 will restart at a minimum of €1 million for the first category.