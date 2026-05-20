An earthquake was recorded on Wednesday in Cyprus, with initial data indicating a magnitude of 3.2 on the Richter scale, according to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The quake occurred around 4.00pm, with the epicentre located approximately 35 kilometres south of Limassol and 97 kilometres southwest of Nicosia.

The focal depth was recorded at eight kilometres, suggesting a relatively shallow event.

The tremor was also referenced in regional seismic updates, including recent activity in surrounding areas such as Turkey, where stronger earthquakes have been reported in recent days.

No immediate reports of damage or injuries are reported at the time of publishing, and authorities had not issued any alerts or advisories.