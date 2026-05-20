Larnaca on Wednesday welcomed the baton of the 23rd Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, which arrived in the city as part of the international route of the King’s Baton Relay.

“The cooperation of the municipality with the Cyprus Olympic Committee is excellent and the municipality of Larnaca wishes to assist in the efforts of the COC to strengthen the Olympic spirit,” Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras said.

He added that hosting the King’s Baton Relay was a special honour for the city and emphasised the importance of sport in promoting culture and social cohesion, and in spreading the Olympic ideal.

According to the tradition of the games, the King’s Baton Relay passes through from all Commonwealth countries, accompanied by a series of events and actions that promote the values of sport, cooperation and unity of peoples.