Chelsea beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 on Tuesday night thanks to goals either side of halftime from Enzo Fernandez and Andrey Santos, leaving Spurs still facing the risk of relegation from the Premier League in their final game of the season on Sunday.

Fernandez let rip with a dipping shot that goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky could not get close to in the 18th minute and turned provider for Chelsea’s second in 67th, cushioning a high ball into the feet of Santos who scored from close range.

Richarlison got one back for Spurs in the 74th minute but the defeat means the North Londoners remain two points above West Ham United in the last unresolved relegation spot. However, Spurs have a much better goal difference, meaning a draw at home to Everton on Sunday would all but guarantee their survival.

Chelsea, who on Sunday announced former Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso as their next manager after a limp 2025/26 campaign, climbed to eighth place, which offers a berth in the UEFA Conference League next season, one point behind Brighton & Hove Albion in the last of the Europa League spots.