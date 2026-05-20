The composition of the new parliament needs to be based on a culture of cooperation and responsibility to ensure its functioning for citizens, the economy and the state, outgoing House president and Disy leader Annita Demetriou told the Cyprus News Agency on Wednesday.

“We do not yet know what the stance of several parties will be on critical issues; we do not know what they stand for, nor whether there will be a willingness to reach consensus or if the logic of constant rejection and obstruction will prevail,” she said.

The House president went on to describe a climate of toxicity, division and populism, characterised by a tendency to “tear everything down” without offering alternatives or taking responsibility.

“This is extremely dangerous for the functioning of democracy, but also for our economy,” she said, “(…) if the House cannot function, then we risk being led into a state of paralysis at a cost to the economy, the state, and ultimately to the citizen himself.”

Her comments reflect that this year’s election, to be held on Sunday, has the most parties ever taking part – a total of 19. Some of the smaller parties are expected to get seats while other established parties are at risk of falling out of Parliament.

When asked about the opinion polls, the majority of which show Disy leading with a small margin over Akel, she said that for her party, victory was not a matter of ego but rather a of setting the country’s political direction.

“Because we want a strong presence, with the most seats in Parliament, that can tip the scales in favour of stability, realism and responsible decisions,” she said.

Demetriou said that even minor differences could have a significant impact on the parliamentary decision-making process.

“One seat may seem like a small difference, but in Parliament, a single vote has often determined critical decisions regarding the economy, reforms, or social policy,” she said.

She called for a conscientious strategy and said that of late, public dialogue has been overshadowed by rifts and unfounded assertions, emphasising that Disy would not alter its character to win short-term acclaim.

“As for those who say that Disy has lost its bearings, I have to say that our bearings were, are, and will always be the same. We are the country’s leading force of responsibility. The party that steps up in difficult times, even if it comes at a political cost,” she said.

Parliamentary elections on Sunday will see 56 MPs elected, Polling closes at 6pm and those elected are expected to be named later the same night. They will be officially appointed on Monday.