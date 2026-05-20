President Nikos Christodoulides departs for India on Wednesday for an official visit aimed at deepening bilateral relations, attracting investment, and advancing discussions around the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

The visit comes at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following Modi’s trip to Cyprus last year – the first by an Indian premier to the island in 23 years – which laid the groundwork for what both sides described as a strategic partnership.

Speaking on Tuesday, Christodoulides described the trip as highly significant, saying it builds on the momentum created during Modi’s visit last June.

“This is an extremely important trip,” he said, noting that the two countries had already established the foundations for strategic cooperation not only in political matters, but also in the economy, investment and tourism.

He added that several agreements would be signed during the visit, reflecting the political will on both sides to further strengthen ties, with additional announcements expected.

Diplomatic sources said the timing of the visit is particularly important, coming just months after the conclusion of the India-EU free trade agreement, which has opened a new chapter in commercial relations between the two sides. Cyprus’ current presidency of the Council of the EU is also expected to give the visit a broader European dimension.

Economic diplomacy is expected to feature prominently, with Christodoulides accompanied by a large business delegation of around 50 entrepreneurs from sectors including technology, innovation, green transition, energy, manufacturing and industry.

A Cyprus-India business forum scheduled for Thursday will explore cooperation opportunities, while representatives from Cyprus’ three major banks – Eurobank, Bank of Cyprus and Alpha Bank – will also attend. Eurobank is also set to inaugurate its representative office in Mumbai.

Discussions are expected to cover technology, artificial intelligence, innovation, defence and security, defence industry cooperation, shipping, connectivity and tourism.

The IMEC corridor is also expected to be a key focus, with sources indicating Cyprus sees itself as well positioned to play a strategic role as both a geographic gateway into the EU and a diplomatic bridge with the wider region.

The government is also hoping to attract high-quality investment from India, highlighting Cyprus’ EU membership, English-speaking business environment, manageable size and common law system as competitive advantages for Indian companies.

According to sources, investor interest has already increased following Modi’s visit, with some Indian companies having already established operations in Cyprus and others actively exploring opportunities.

Christodoulides is expected to seek agreements and memoranda of understanding that deliver tangible outcomes and clear implementation timelines.

The president will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, Deputy Minister to the President Irene Piki, Deputy Minister for Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Nicodemos Damianou, Deputy Minister for European Affairs Marilena Raouna, government spokesman Constantinos Letymbiotis, Chief Scientist Demetris Skourides, Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Stavros Stavrou, Invest Cyprus president Evgenios Evgeniou, and Cyprus Stock Exchange chairman Marinos Christodoulides.

Visit programme

Upon arriving in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, Christodoulides will be welcomed with a traditional reception ceremony before visiting the memorial site of the 2008 terrorist attack at the Taj Mahal Palace, where he will lay a wreath. A Cypriot national was among those killed in the attack.

On Thursday morning, he will attend the Cyprus-India Business Forum before visiting the Bombay Stock Exchange, where he is expected to mark the close of trading.

He will then travel to New Delhi.

On Friday, the president will meet Indian External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar before visiting Gandhi’s memorial to lay a wreath.

He will later hold talks with Prime Minister Modi, followed by expanded discussions, media statements and an official lunch hosted by the Indian premier.

In the evening, Christodoulides will meet Indian President Droupadi Murmu, who will host a state dinner in his honour.

The president is expected to return to Cyprus on Saturday afternoon.