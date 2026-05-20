Police in Nicosia said on Wednesday they had arrested two men aged 22 and 19 as part of an investigation into drug offences and the illegal possession of a firearm.

According to police, the 22-year-old was arrested under an outstanding court warrant linked to a separate case involving the seizure of 230 grammes of cannabis and cannabis resin, as well as 40 ecstasy tablets.

During a subsequent search of the 22-year-old’s home, carried out in the presence of the 19-year-old, officers discovered approximately 10g of cannabis, 12 ecstasy tablets, a handgun, two magazines, 15 rounds of ammunition of various calibres, 100 anabolic steroid tablets and two mobile phones.

Both suspects were arrested and are expected to be brought before the Nicosia district court for remand orders.

The investigation is continuing by the Nicosia drug squad.