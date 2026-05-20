Police arrested four people overnight during a series of coordinated checks carried out across Cyprus as part of a nationwide enforcement operation targeting key urban areas.

According to a police statement, the arrests were linked to a range of offences, including public drunkenness, causing a disturbance, traffic violations and illegal stay in the Republic.

As part of the operation, officers stopped 499 vehicles and checked 692 occupants.

A total of 164 traffic and other violations were reported, with 72 of those relating to speeding offences.

Police said 70 alcohol tests were conducted, with one driver returning a positive result.

Five preliminary drug tests were also carried out, with two drivers testing positive.

In addition, nine vehicles were impounded as part of the ongoing investigations.

Police also carried out inspections at 34 premises, which resulted in four reported violations.