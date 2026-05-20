Israeli police on Wednesday forced detained activists who were aboard a Gaza-bound aid flotilla to kneel on the ground in rows with their hands tied behind their backs while a minister looked on, drawing criticism from foreign leaders and even from inside Israel’s own government.

The activists were aboard a flotilla that was intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters on Tuesday and later taken to an Israeli port.

The flotilla, having set sail from southern Turkey, was making a renewed attempt to deliver aid to war-shattered Gaza after earlier ​missions were also intercepted by Israel in international waters.

Organisers say they aim to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza by delivering humanitarian assistance, something aid bodies say is still in short supply despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in place since October 2025 that includes guarantees of increased aid.

Israel says its naval blockade on Gaza is lawful.

ISRAELI MINISTERS CLASH OVER DETENTION VIDEO

After police detained the activists, who organisers said numbered 430 people including citizens of Italy and South Korea, Israel’s far-right police minister Itamar Ben-Gvir posted a video on X showing officers forcing a detained activist to the ground after she chants “Free, free Palestine”.

The video also shows dozens of detained activists kneeling in rows with their hands zip-tied behind their backs, in what appears to be an outdoor Israeli port facility. In the background, soldiers armed with long guns can be seen patrolling the area from aboard a military vessel.

“They came as big heroes,” Ben Gvir says in the video as he walks by the activists while carrying a large Israeli flag. “Look at them now. See how they look now, not heroes and not anything.”

Ben Gvir’s stance drew strong criticism from within Israel’s coalition government itself, with foreign minister Gideon Saar retweeting the video and accusing Ben Gvir of harming Israel.

“You have undone tremendous, professional, and successful efforts made by so many people – from IDF soldiers to Foreign Ministry staff and many others,” Saar wrote.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended Israel’s right to intercept the flotilla but said Ben Gvir’s treatment of the activists was “not in line with Israel’s values and norms”.

Netanyahu said he had instructed that the activists be deported as soon as possible.

ITALY, SOUTH KOREA CRITICISE DETENTION OF ACTIVISTS

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Ben-Gvir’s conduct toward the flotilla activists was “inadmissible.” Italy had earlier said its citizens were onboard, including a member of Parliament and a journalist.

Italy expects an apology from Israel and it will summon the Israeli ambassador for an explanation, Meloni said in a strongly worded statement with her foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

South Korean citizens were also among those detained by Israeli naval forces, President Lee Jae Myung said on Wednesday, calling Israel’s actions “way out of line.”

“What is the legal basis (for the arrests)? Is it Israeli territorial waters?” Lee questioned, adding: “Is that Israeli land? If there is conflict, can they seize and detain third-country vessels?”

ACTIVISTS WILL BE TAKEN TO PRISON, ORGANISERS SAY

Activists aboard past flotillas that were intercepted were deported after being detained.

Israel said the activists on board the latest flotilla’s boats had been transferred to Israeli vessels and that they would be allowed to meet their consular representatives after arriving in Israel. The flotilla’s organisers say participants hailed from 40 countries, aboard 50 vessels.

Israeli rights group Adalah said in a statement the activists had been detained at Ashdod port.

“Adalah attorneys, along with a team of dedicated volunteers, entered the port facilities in recent hours, are providing legal consultation to them, and will continue to demand their immediate and unconditional release,” Adalah said in a statement.

The flotilla’s organisers said in a statement the activists would be taken to Ketziot prison in Israel’s southern Negev desert. It said that Adalah lawyers would not be able to meet them until they get to Ketziot.

Most of Gaza’s more than 2 million people have been displaced, many now living ⁠in bombed-out ​homes and makeshift tents pitched on open ground, roadsides, or atop ​the ruins of destroyed buildings.

Israel, which controls all access to the Gaza Strip, denies withholding supplies for its residents. It has retained control of more than 60% of Gaza since a U.S.-backed ceasefire in October, with the militant group Hamas controlling a sliver of territory along the coast.