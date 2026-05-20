This spring, the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra brings its music close to the people, touring in three beautiful open-air theatres in three Cyprus districts with free concerts. First, the musicians head to the village square of Ayioi Trimithias on Wednesday, followed by a concert at the Municipal Amphitheatre Christofis Antoniou in Episkopi on Thursday and finally at Paphos’ Tala Amphitheatre on Friday.

Under the direction of the distinguished Cypriot conductor Petros Stylianou, the orchestra performs a gorgeous programme of works brimming with bright energy, vivid imagery, rhythm and emotion.

Among other highlights, the programme comprises two beloved works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, full of sparkle and charm, as well as Felix Mendelssohn’s The Hebrides Overture – a striking musical representation of the composer’s travelling through the Hebrides archipelago.

The audience will also be transported musically to Spain and Italy with the passionate Habanera from Carmen by Georges Bizet, and the rhythmically exhilarating, high-spirited overture from L’italiana in Algeri by Gioachino Rossini.

Community Outreach Concerts by CYSO

Spring concert series by Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. May 27. Agioi Trimithias, Nicosia district. May 28. Municipal Amphitheatre Christofis Antoniou, Episkopi, Limassol district. May 29. Tala Amphitheatre, Paphos district. 8pm. Free