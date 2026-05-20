The European Parliament plenary adopted on Wednesday a recommendation to the EU Council, the European Commission and EU foreign affairs representative, calling for the withdrawal of Turkish forces from Cyprus and the resumption of negotiations for a settlement.

The resolution was adopted with 369 votes in favour, 160 against and 112 abstentions, and comes ahead of the 81st session of the UN general assembly scheduled for September.

MEPs also urged renewed commitment to the principles of sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of states in line with the UN charter.

The text makes explicit reference to the continued presence of Turkish troops on the island, which “constitutes a violation of international law”.

It calls for what it describes as the “immediate and complete withdrawal of Turkish forces”, alongside the “guarantee of the right of return of all refugees” and efforts to clarify the fate of missing persons.

The parliament further stressing that such principles remain central to the EU’s “compliance with international legal norms and human rights obligations.”

Alongside the security dimension, the resolution calls for the rapid resumption of talks on the Cyprus settlement under UN auspices.

It reiterated its support for a framework based on a bizonal and bicommunal federation with political equality, in line with relevant UN resolutions.

It also underlines respect for the status of the Green Line and reiterates support for the mandate of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (Unficyp).