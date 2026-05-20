Liberty HealthShare, the Canton, Ohio-based Christian healthcare sharing ministry, is returning more than $2 million to its members in May 2026. Additionally, they are reducing monthly share contributions for the second straight year. The decision affects Liberty HealthShare members with family memberships across three core sharing programs, where monthly share amounts will drop by an average of 16 percent.

The announcement comes at a time when most American healthcare organizations continue to raise prices. For Liberty HealthShare, two factors made the move possible: 19 consecutive months of year-over-year enrollment growth and what Chief Executive Officer Dorsey Morrow described as careful stewardship of the monthly shares that members voluntarily contribute. Liberty HealthShare leadership pointed to those two dynamics as the basis for both the return checks and the share-amount reductions.

“It’s their money,” said Morrow. “Our members have been great consumers of healthcare, and we have been extraordinary stewards of their monthly sharing contributions. Our ability to do this is evidence that healthsharing works and enables our members to better handle their healthcare expenses.”

How Liberty HealthShare’s healthsharing model returns money to members

Liberty HealthShare is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) ministry, not an insurance company. Members voluntarily share eligible medical expenses with one another. The ministry facilitates the distribution of monthly contributions between members with eligible medical expenses, rather than retaining them as premiums the way an insurance company would.

That structure is part of why money can flow back to members when the math allows it. Morrow described the cycle plainly.

“The money coming in from our members is the money going out as we facilitate the sharing of eligible medical expenses between them,” Morrow said. “Every member has ‘skin in the game’ in how they utilize medical services as it directly affects what the membership contributes as a whole. It makes them much better consumers.”

Liberty HealthShare characterizes the funds as a return of contributions that members had already paid. Eligibility depends on existing membership and program participation.

Liberty HealthShare’s sustained membership growth in 2025 and 2026

Enrollment momentum sits at the center of the announcement. The ministry has posted year-over-year growth for 19 consecutive months, a streak that has steadily strengthened member sharepower.

Growth alone, however, did not drive the decision. Liberty HealthShare also lowered monthly share amounts in 2025 prior to the decision to do so again in 2026. Two consecutive years of reductions in member contributions place the ministry in unusual company within the broader healthcare market, where costs and out-of-pocket figures have continued climbing year after year.

Those 2026 reductions apply specifically to family memberships in the ministry’s three core programs. Suggested monthly share amounts for individual programs currently range from $87 to $362, while family programs start at $319. Most sharing programs include the opportunity for urgent care visits, mental wellness telehealth, and prescription drug discounts. That pricing structure is designed to remain accessible for households of varying incomes, and the ministry positions itself to consumers looking for a faith-based way to manage healthcare costs.

A Christian Healthcare sharing ministry founded on faith and freedom

Founded in 1995, Liberty HealthShare describes itself as a community of health-conscious individuals and families who agree to share Christian values of stewardship and to offer support to one another financially in times of medical need. Liberty HealthShare holds monthly chapel services, distributes weekly devotions, and frames its member care around faith-based service.

“As a Christian healthcare sharing ministry, we, and our members, understand that we take seriously a commitment to keeping our faith central to our operations and decision making,” Morrow said. “And rest assured, we aren’t done. We’re so thrilled to be able to improve our member experience, and we will never stop seeking ways to improve programs, reduce costs, or care for them in whatever way we can.”

That ethos extends to the no-strings-attached nature of the May 2026 checks, which Morrow tied to the ministry’s emphasis on freedom in healthcare decision-making. Members are free to choose their own providers and participate in a Christian community focused on the whole person while utilizing tools that can improve not only their healthcare experience, but the experience and strength of the community as a whole.

Liberty HealthShare’s programs, ratings, and member care

Liberty HealthShare offers six medical cost-sharing programs designed to fit varying budgets, ages, and household needs, plus two supplemental programs, Liberty Dental and Liberty Vision, which members can add to any existing membership.

Enrollment runs year-round and does not require a qualifying life event. Members are always responsible for their own medical bills, and the sharing of those bills among other members is voluntary, a distinction the ministry consistently makes clear in its disclosures as Liberty HealthShare is not insurance.

Liberty HealthShare has earned a 4-Star rating from Charity Navigator and a Gold Seal from Candid’s GuideStar for operational excellence, transparency, and accountability. The Better Business Bureau accredits the ministry with an A+ rating. Together, those ratings reflect the ministry’s posture on financial discipline and member-facing service.

Morrow returned to that theme when describing the broader purpose behind the return and cost reductions.

“We are deeply committed to making our members’ experience the best that it can possibly be from top to bottom,” he said. “We want to be a force for good in the lives of our members, our community, and ultimately the world.”

What the 2026 return means for Liberty HealthShare members

Eligible members do not need to take any action. Liberty HealthShare will issue checks directly, with no paperwork, claim, or repayment requirement attached. Ministry leaders have confirmed that distribution will take place in May 2026 and that the funds carry no stipulations on how members may use them.

For families enrolled in one of the three core programs, the 16 percent average reduction in monthly contributions will appear in their June monthly share amount. Combined with the 2025 reductions, the back-to-back cuts are among the few examples in U.S. healthcare of member costs moving consistently downward.

Liberty HealthShare has facilitated the sharing of billions of dollars in eligible medical expenses since its founding in 1995. More information is available at LibertyHealthShare.org or by calling 855-585-4237.

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