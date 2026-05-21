Cyprus College is organising the annual seminar of its Secretarial Studies Group, titled “The Art of Active Listening” for the 33rd consecutive year. The event underscores the importance of contemporary professional skills that enhance employability and support long-term career development.

The seminar will take place on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, from 11am to 1.30pm, at the European University Cyprus campus (CISCO Area – Summit Conference Room).

The event is being held in collaboration with the International Management Assistants (IMA) and is sponsored by European University Cyprus.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Andreas Yiortsios, Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Manager at Coca-Cola HBC Cyprus. He will share valuable insights and practical approaches on active listening as a critical skill for effective communication, professional collaboration and leadership.

Skills that make a difference in the workplace

Active listening is widely recognised as one of the most important soft skills in today’s job market. It strengthens the ability to understand others, solve problems, build strong professional relationships and make sound decisions—qualities employers increasingly seek across all sectors.

Through initiatives such as this seminar, Cyprus College reaffirms its ongoing commitment to providing students with meaningful learning experiences that connect academic knowledge with the real-world demands of the workplace.

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