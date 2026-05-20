By Tom Cleaver in Mumbai

A Bollywood film will be shot in Cyprus for the first time in the coming months, President Nikos Christodoulides announced on Wednesday evening, as the first day of his state visit to India drew to a close.

“We are attesting a collaboration between Anjali Bhushan Mago – producer, writer, and director – and the Cypriot producer, director, and co-founder of Ray Films, Athena Xenidou,” he said at a reception held at Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace hotel, with the pair set to work together on the film.

He said that the pair’s collaboration constitutes “an example of how our two countries can share creativity, talent, and shared ambition”.

“I would like to warmly thank the production and creative team for choosing Cyprus as the setting for their film and for placing their trust in our country, our people, and our creative community, and I will be there when you will be in Cyprus,” he said, with the pair set to travel to the island during the summer.

He added that both women have opened “a window into the world of collaboration between Cyprus and India through film”, and that he is “certain that this project will only be the beginning of many more creative partnerships that will bring Cyprus and India even closer”.

On this matter, he said that relations between Cyprus and India are at present going “from strength to strength”, and that “cooperation between our industries … is growing”, including in the film industry.

“In this context, Cyprus is committed to supporting international productions through a competitive and reliable framework of incentives designed to help creative projects thrive,” he said, stressing that “culture is not separate from the economy”.

To this end, he said that “creative industries create jobs, attract investment, strengthen tourism, and inspire new business opportunities”, and that they also “invite people to discover, to visit, and to connect”.

“Through this perspective, this evening reflects the growing cultural and creative partnership between Cyprus and India,” he said, before adding that that partnership is “built not only on economic cooperation and connectivity, but also o people, talent, and culture”.

As such, he said, “this is exactly the kind of international partnership we want to encourage”, as it is “outward-looking, practical, and built on cooperation”.

Regarding the choice of Cyprus as the film’s planned shooting location, he described the island as “an open studio” and “a remarkable, diverse, versatile, and unique canvas”.

“With the blink of an eye – an in very short distances – you can be transported to coastlines, countryside, heritage architecture, contemporary urban settings, and unique cinematic landscapes,” he said.

He also extolled the virtues of Cyprus’ “unparalleled hospitality”, and then added that “I know you speak the language of hospitality here in India”.

“Ours is a country that knows how to host and support international productions, all while offering reliability, professionalism, and partnership, with highly skilled human resources i the creative industries,” he said.