Upgrading the wrong survivor in Tiles Survive is the fastest way to stall your progression. Resources are tight, and not every hero deserves your materials. Before you waste valuable currency, consider using the tiles survive shop to secure top-up deals.

This guide provides a practical breakdown of who to upgrade, who to bench, and how to build a team that actually wins.

How the hero system works in Tiles Survive

Each hero is a Damage Dealer, a Support/Utility or a Tile-Effect Specialist. A well-balanced team of lower rarity can beat a mismatched team of higher rarity.

Pro tip: If you were thinking of upgrading your hero, attempt to determine the effect of the ability on your existing stage.

Support survivors who boost tile generation are sleeper picks essential for the mid-to-late game. Honestly, the S-tier in Tiles Survive is small. Prioritize these heroes first. Some survivors are map-dependent and fall off hard later.

S-Tier survivors worth maxing first

Top-tier survivors share a common trait: their abilities scale with the tile system and remain relevant across multiple stages. Damage-focused heroes with AoE or Chain Tile effects clear stages fastest.

Support survivors who boost tile generation are sleeper picks essential for mid-to-late game. Honestly, the S-tier in Tiles Survive is small. Prioritize these heroes first.

Tier Hero Name Role Why They Are Worth It S Ember (AoE Mage) Damage Clears entire tile rows; scales infinitely with enemy density. S Cleric Thorn Support Boosts tile generation by 40%; extends survivor actions per turn. S Blade Dancer Tile Specialist Chain attacks on adjacent tiles; essential for boss stages. A Guardian Ross Tank Good early game, but single-target only. Falls off later. B (Trap) Event Lyn Niche Designed for limited-time stages. Useless in permanent content.

Heroes to avoid upgrading too early

Single-target survivors without tile-effect bonuses tend to underperform past the early game. Their ceiling is low, and upgrade costs climb steeply. Event-exclusive survivors look impressive on paper but are often useless after their specific event ends. A-rank survivors with niche passives are the biggest resource traps. They rarely justify the investment compared to core S-tier members.

How to build a balanced survivor team

The sweet spot for a lineup is two damage dealers, one tile-effect specialist, and one support. Avoid doubling up on the same role early on. Diversity beats stacking. Rotate situational survivors for specific stage challenges, but save your core resources for your permanent team. If you are playing multiple games alongside Tiles Survive, you can also use Lootbar to handle top-ups for other titles reliably.

Conclusion

In Tiles Survive, upgrade decisions compound over time. Wasting materials on the wrong survivors early sets you back for weeks. Stick to S-tier heroes for your first full upgrade cycle, and understand tile synergy before adding anyone new. Smart spending on trusted platforms keeps your momentum going without overpaying, ensuring your roster stays combat-ready.

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