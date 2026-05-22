Eleven people were arrested overnight as part of targeted police operations carried out across Cyprus aimed at preventing serious crime and maintaining public order.

According to the police announcement there was a heightened presence across urban areas nationwide, with organised patrols deployed at key locations to deter criminal activity and boost public confidence in safety.

Those arrested were held for a range of offences including assault, theft, criminal damage, illegal stay in the Republic, drink-driving, and unpaid court fines.

As part of the overnight operations, officers stopped 406 vehicles and checked 521 occupants. Police also carried out inspections at 30 premises as part of efforts to tackle unlawful activity, resulting in two reports.

Traffic enforcement checks led to 194 complaints for various road offences, while six traffic-related cases are under investigation. Three vehicles were impounded as part of the operations.

Of the traffic offences recorded, 94 involved speeding violations.

Police also reported that three drivers were booked for driving under the influence of alcohol, while five suspected drug-driving cases emerged following positive preliminary narcotests.

A total of 76 alcohol tests and 12 drug-driving checks were carried out.

Police said the operations, aimed at both preventing and suppressing crime, will continue daily with an increased presence, targeted inspections and rapid operational response measures to protect the public and maintain order.