Emergency services were called to a house fire in Chlorakas shortly before 3am on Friday, with firefighters bringing the blaze under control and the two occupants escaping unharmed.

The fire service rushed to the scene and managed to contain and extinguish the blaze, which caused extensive damage inside the property.

The two people inside the house at the time were able to get out safely before the fire spread. No injuries were reported.

Authorities are continuing investigations into the cause of the fire, with examinations set to continue later on Friday.